Anti-corruption bureau books Nashik deputy director of education

The sleuths of the state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) have registered an offence against Ramchandra Jadhav, deputy director of education (Nashik division) on Wednesday. The case was registered allegedly for amassing wealth worth Rs 46.82 lakh, which they claim is disproportionate to his known source of income.

The action came after multiple raids were conducted at Jadhav’s premises located in the Pune, Nashik and Kolhapur. Jadhav (57) is currently serving as the deputy director teacher education, Nashik division (grade I ). According to the ACB, an open inquiry against Jadhav was in progress. During the investigation, it was revealed that between June 15, 1985, to December 31, 2012, Jadhav had amassed disproportionate assets worth 46.82 lakh during the said tenure.

A team of ACB officials comprising of ACB SP Sandeep Diwan and Dattatreya Bhapkar, additional SP had lodged a complaint against Jadhav on behalf of the state. The complaint was lodged under Prevention of Corruption Act -1988 section 13(1) e and 13(2) and revised Act of 2018 under section 13(1)(b) and 13(2).

A panchama of the seized property papers has been prepared in this regard. SP Diwan has appealed to the residents to lodge a complaint against those government officials demanding bribes from them or those who have amassed disproportionate assets in contravention with their known source of income. Despite repeated attempts, Jadhav’s was not available for comments on the issue.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 16:29 IST