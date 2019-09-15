Bappa’s farewell leads to hike in vegetable prices this week in Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 17:58 IST

Vegetable prices in Pune, which have remained steady since the past few weeks, increased by 15 per cent on Sunday.

The reason for the same has been attributed to huge demand, as compared to low supply of vegetables such as onions, garlic, potatoes and peas at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Market Yard. On Sunday, a total of 150 trucks of vegetables were delivered to the APMC.

“There is an increase in demand of vegetables post end of the festive season and due to fall in supply, prices have increased this week,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders and agents association.

The prices of onions increased from Rs200-210 per 10 kg to Rs 280- Rs 320 per 10 kg. The prices of potatoes also increased from Rs 80 to Rs 100 per 10 kg to Rs 100-160 per 10 kg. Garlic was sold at Rs 900-1,500 per 10 kg against Rs 500-1,000 per 10 kg last week. Peas were sold at Rs 800-Rs 1,000 per 10 kg against Rs 750-900 per 10 kg last week.

Prices of tomatoes were reduced and sold at Rs 80-Rs 120 on Sunday from Rs 150-180 per 10 kg during last week.

At least 2,200 bags of tomatoes and 100 bags of groundnuts arrived at APMC, Pune, on Sunday. A total of seven tempos of green chillies arrived from neighbouring districts. The prices of other vegetables were stable. A total of 50 trucks of potatoes and 80 bags of onions arrived in Pune from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 17:33 IST