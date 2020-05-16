Bhavani peth SRA building reports 35 Covid-19 cases; project sealed

pune

Updated: May 16, 2020 19:22 IST

At least 35 Covid-19 positive cases have been identified from a single Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building located at Bhavani peth, near Nishant Theatre, after the residents came in contact with a sanitation worker who works at a private hospital. The building is part of the six building complex and has been declared as a containment zone with no entry or exit allowed, said officials.​

According to officials, the cases were detected between May 14 and May 16. Around 400 swabs have collected as of Saturday. ​

According to PMC commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad with these fresh cases, the civic body will soon decide whether to announce the area surrounding the building as an additional micro-containment zone.

“We have found a large number of cases from a single building at Manjul Bai chawl. Currently, we have about 69 containment zones in the city and we will decide whether to announce it as an additional containment zone or merge into the nearby ones at Bhawani peth or DP road ward areas,” said Gaikwad.

The building comes under Dhole Patil road ward and has become a new challenge for the authorities. The female sanitation worker, who was the primary source of infection, has been admitted to the hospital where she was working. The area was inspected by Saurabh Rao, nodal officer for the area and also by Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol. ​

Dhole Patil road ward officer Dayanand Sonkamble said, “With the help of police and also daily rations kits being provided, we hope to ensure that the suspected patients remain inside their homes for at least 7-10 days. The woman probably had symptoms for a few days, but continued going to work which led to an escalation in the spread of the virus.”

Currently the entire complex of six buildings has been sealed and the positive patients are being shifted to the Nicmar isolation facility at Aundh. The suspected patients are being quarantined in a vacant building of the same complex and the negative patients are being sent home for quarantine, said officials.​