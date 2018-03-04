BJP-nominated Yogesh Mulik becomes new standing committee chairman in PMC

Next Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) standing committee chairman would by Yogesh Mulik who is the brother of Vadgaon sheri MLA Jagdish Mulik. BJP filed Mulik’s nomination for the post on Saturday.

There was a close fight between Mulik and minister of state for social welfare Dilip Kamble’s brother Sunil Kamble for the post. Sunil was considered as the strong contestant for the chairman’s post by considering his experience. He is a member of the PMC for the fifth term and has been a standing committee member twice.

As the sitting chairman Murlidhar Mohol’s tenure is getting over, the election process started to appoint a new chairman. The tenure of standing committee chairman is one year.

As the PMC standing committee has all the financial rights, most of the members want to get nominated on the panel.

Mulik became the dark horse as his name was never in the list of chairman’s post after BJP became the ruling party in PMC. Other senior members like Hemant Rasane and Rajendra Shilimkar were trying for the post but the party had kept them strategically away by not appointing them on the standing committee.

BJP tried to achieve caste equation while appointing Mulik on the chairman’s post. By considering the voting percentage of the Maratha votes in the city, BJP wants to keep Maratha representation in office-bearers.

Sunil’s name was more likely for the chairman’s post but Mulik got a chance to keep him aside for the post. The election for the chairman’s post is on March 8 . By considering the clear majority in the house and standing committee, Mulik’s selection is almost final and the election would be just to complete the technical formalities.