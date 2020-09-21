e-paper
Home / Pune News / Can’t speak about certain things in public: Deshmukh on IPS officials trying to topple govt

Can’t speak about certain things in public: Deshmukh on IPS officials trying to topple govt

Deshmukh was in the city on Sunday, interacting with reporters on various issues

pune Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
Anil Deshmukh
Anil Deshmukh(ANI)
         

Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said he cannot speak of “certain things” in public, stressing that the claim about “some IPS officials attempting to topple the government”, was wrongly attributed to him in the report published by a local daily.

Deshmukh was in the city on Sunday, interacting with reporters on various issues.

On being his claim that “three to four senior police officials” were working to topple the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Deshmukh said, “The remarks were wrongly attributed to me.”

“If you see the video of my interview, it becomes clear that a certain part has been wrongly attributed to me. I only said I cannot speak about these things in public. After all, I am the head of the police department, which is my family,” said Deshmukh.

The home minister refused to explain what are the things he cannot speak in public about.

