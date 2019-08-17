Car driver assaulted by toll staff at Urse toll plaza

pune

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:33 IST

On Friday, a car driver, who was on his way to Pune from Mumbai, was physically assaulted by the staff who manage the Urse toll plaza, located on the Pune-Mumbai expressway.

The victim has been identified as Babasaheb Yadav (43), a resident of Sagardeep Society in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, said police officials.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Balu Gosavi and Sadanand Joshi and eight others, who were involved in the assault.

According to the police, Yadav reached the Urse toll plaza and told the staff that he had already paid the toll amount at Khalapur plaza. He showed a message (SMS) to the staff indicating that he had paid for the ticket.

“Even after showing the SMS, the staff did not pay heed and assaulted Yadav. The accused have been booked and we have deployed a team to find them,” said, police sub-inspector DJ Nagargoje

A case related to physical assault under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

