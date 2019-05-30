Chandrapur @48°C as Maha heatwave on till June 2

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that heatwave will continue over Vidarbha and Marathwada regions till June 2.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, said,“Heatwave pattern will continue over isolated pockets of central Maharashtra till May 30 and till June 2 over isolated pockets of Marathwada and Vidarbha regions because of absence of immediate rainfall system over the state.”

On Wednesday, Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 39.7°C.

Meanwhile, according to the El Dorado Weather forecasting agency, Chandrapur (48°C) and Bramhapuri (47.5°C) in Maharashtra were recorded as fourth and fifth hottest cities in the world.

Central India was among the hottest regions of the earth on Wednesday.

According to IMD, a heatwave occurs if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C or more for plains, 37°C or more for coastal stations and at least 30°C or more for hilly regions.

According to the All India Weather Warning Bulletin, the maximum temperature would soar 4-5 degrees Celsius above normal over parts of Maharashtra.

Seven out of 15 cities listed as the world’s warmest by the El Dorado website at 7:30pm (IST) were from central India.

IMD has also forecast widespread rainfall which is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during the next four days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to occur over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and northeastern states from May 20 on wards, according to IMD.

The Northern Limit of Monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through little Andaman. Conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Islands and north Andaman Sea during next 48 hours. Strong wind with speed reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Squally weather likely to prevail over southeast Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into this area.

First Published: May 30, 2019 00:34 IST