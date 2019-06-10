Citizens take Pune from under the bridge to over the moon 

A group of 20 volunteers have been meeting every Sunday under the flyover at Uday baug, BT Kawde road, working to re-design the underbelly of the overpass.

There are four teams of volunteers, each working on different tasks, to beautifying the area.

The volunteers come from NGOs in the city - Swag of India, Swach Warriors and Guards of India - groups that, among other things, are attempting to ensure various areas in the city are kept clean.

The under-bridge work is being led by a man who spends his working hours way over the earth. Wing Commander Puneet Sharma, a pilot by profession and a volunteer every Sunday, says. “The idea is to engage not just students, workers, residents, but also the corporate sector. We target the age group of 18 to 35 years. Under the Swach Bharat campaign the aim is to reach out with 500 events across Pune by October 2019,” says Sharma.

The Magapatta flyover is where Wing Commander Sharma and his team of volunteers have already worked their magic.

“When we began work on the Magarpatta flyover, it was filthy, with garbage being thrown under the pillars. Most corners were used by illegal squatters and the pillars reeked of urine. Soon after we began painting the pillars, a freshness was retained and then, residents started taking care and protecting these painted pillars,” says Sharma.

“This kind of beautification has also deterred many from pasting illegal posters and abusing municipal property,” says Satya Natarajan, a volunteer who painted the actual designs at Magarpatta..

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 14:35 IST