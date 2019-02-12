Congress workers manhandle Rajendra Nimbalkar, Pune additional municipal commissioner

PUNE: Congress party workers on Monday allegedly manhandled Rajendra Nimbalkar, Pune additional municipal commissioner, in the presence of mayor Mukta Tilak. Following the incident, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators went to police station and filed a complaint.

The party workers became violent when Nimbalkar reportedly did not give satisfactory responses to questions raised by Congress corporators Arvind Shinde and Ravindra Dhangekar, and Chetan Tupe, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) city unit chief, on alleged corruption in the hyacinth tender issue.

Shinde said that party workers were protesting in front of the mayor, but the comments made by additional commissioner angered them. The workers were protesting over the tender process for removing the hyacinth at Katraj and Pashan lakes. They alleged that the civic body had floated tender with inflated cost for removing the hyacinth from these two lakes despite the water bodies being already cleared of the weed.

Following the criticism, Saurabh Rao, Pune municipal commissioner, cancelled the tender on Monday. However, Shinde and Tupe along with Dhangekar were agitating in front of the mayor demanding action against officers concerned who inflated the tender cost by almost eight times.

Later, Rao sent Nimbalkar to discuss the issue with the elected members in the mayor’s chamber where the public representatives opposed any discussion with Nimbalkar alleging that he was involved in the tendering process.

When Nimbalkar entered in the mayor’s office, Dhangekar blamed that officers are involved in the tendering process. Dhangekar’s comment evoked reaction from Nimbalkar who said that he has not come to listen to these allegations. He also questioned the elected members’ integrity.

Nimbalkar’s remark on integrity angered the supporters of Dhangekar who attacked the officer before he was escorted out of the office by the security staff. Even all the elected members started shouting against the additional municipal commissioner.

The police visited the PMC headquarters after the incident. Later, the mayor invited the office-bearers and opposition party leaders in her office, including Nimbalkar, to discuss the issue. The discussions were on till late evening.

Tilak said, “Comments made by the additional commissioner invited the reaction, but I will ensure that there would be coordination between the elected members and administration.”

Sunil Kadam, PMC employees’ union secretary, said, “Municipal employees will not work on Tuesday to condemn the attack on additional municipal commissioner.”

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 14:05 IST