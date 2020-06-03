Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall; heavy rainfall, strong winds hit Pune, parts of western Maharashtra

pune

Several districts in western Maharashtra were lashed with heavy rains and accompanied with gusty winds on Wednesday as Cyclone Nisarga made landfall in the state’s Raigad district.

They have been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday night.

In Pune district, widespread rains lashed cities and talukas on western parts such as Pune, Maval, Mulshi and Velhe. Other areas like Satara, Kolhapur and Sangli also witnessed rains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Shivajinagar in Pune witnessed 44mm of rainfall while Lohegaon received 97mm rainfall and Pashan recorded 51 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday.

Water-logging has also been reported from many parts of the city.

Anupam Kashypi, IMD Pune’s director, said most parts of western Maharashtra will witness rain for the next three days.

“We have issues alert to hilly areas such as Ambegaon, Junnar, Maval, Bhor, Velhe and Mulshi talukas where the severity of cyclone is likely to be felt,” Naval Kishore Ram, the district collector, said.

“We have also prepared evacuation plans if required in these areas. People have been asked not to go out of homes,” Ram said.

IMD said Cyclone Nisarga started making landfall at 11.30am south of Alibag in Raigad district with strong winds of 120 to 140kmph, higher than expected, making it the second severe cyclone to hit Mumbai since 1961.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on the ground witnessed Nisarga make landfall between Murud and Revdanda areas in Raigad district, just south of Alibag.

RK Jenamani, a senior scientist at the weather forecast department, said Cyclone Nisarga will gradually enter Mumbai and Thane districts.

“Landfall is just beginning. It will take three hours to complete the process,” Jenamani said.

The cyclone was about 500km in size when it was in the ocean and its wind speed ranged from 110 to 120 kmph.