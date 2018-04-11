Data verification has salaries of Pune’s Sinhgad teachers on hold again

Teachers protesting against the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) over pending salaries faced another draw back, as the social welfare department has asked for an extension to verify data.

This was after the Bombay high courtbench, led by judges RV More and Justice Shah, passed a directive on March 21, to the social welfare department to submitRs 171 crore as pending reimbursements, to be used to pay salaries to teachers.

This amount was to contribute to 15 months of pending salaries of teachers, which STES had denied them citing the lack of reimbursements as a major reason.

However, despite the welfare body submitting the amount, it is yet to be encashed and dispersed to teachers. According to the social welfare department, the delay is because of a pending verification of data of students provided by 26 colleges under STES.

“At the court on Monday, the representatives of the SWD said that there could be a possibility of bogus students in the data, and so they will be able to encash the amount only after full verification. They had received only 13,000 out of 15,000 applications,” saidSachin Shinde, teachers association representative.

The bench is now being led by Justice BR Gavai and Justice Dangre.“Due to this change, all data submitted by petitioners is now under review and will be discussed at the next hearing only. Even the matter of the seven teachers being fired from STES colleges will be discussed in the next hearing which is on April 16,” he added.