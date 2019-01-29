DCP Satpute who inaugurated MIBM Pune’s ‘Magalaya 7.0’ asks students to focus on time management

PE Society’s Modern Institute of Business Management (MIBM) organised the seventh edition of its annual management fest ‘Mangalya 7.0’. The theme of the fest is ‘Start-up India’. Tejaswini Satpute, deputy commissioner of police, traffic department was invited as the chief guest.

While delivering her key note address at a programme, Satpute urged the students to enjoy their college days and do things that are worth cherishing and not regretting.

Highlighting one of the most important aspects for all the management students Satpute said, “The most important resource that every management students should focus on is the quality of time management. Regardless of the faces of life, be it professional or personal, time management is the key to success and should be used very wisely.”

Appreciating Satpute for having graced the Mangalya 7.0 event, Nivedita Ekbote, coordinator and associate professor, MIBM said, “We are thankful to the traffic DCP for having accepted our request of attending the inaugural ceremony of our college fest. She is truly an inspiration to all of us.”

Vijayalakshmi Srinivas, director, MIBM said, “In many of our previous such events, we would call celebrities from the film fraternity, however, this year, the management decided to invite a personality who would motivate the students from their achievements in the real life.”

Talking about the city’s traffic issues Satpute said while the average time taken by the citizen in travelling in the city is two hours, the maximum time taken is around four hours.

She said, “Along with the traffic police department in the city, it is also the collective responsibility of the citizens to help the traffic move swiftly, thus reducing the travel time. The average time of two hours of travelling (from one end to another in the city) can also be utilised in many resourceful ways by citizens of different professions.”

Mangalya 7.0 which started on January 28 will go on till January 30. It is a platform for inter collegial war of prowess and knowledge, where the best of innovative minds compete out for the top position. Mangalya signifies piousness and purity.

Students from colleges across Pune who participated in the fest enjoyed the various management, sports and fun games that were organised by the college.

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 14:39 IST