Despite Pune mayor’s assurance Ga Di Ma monument work yet to begin

Mayor Mukta Tilak on October 1 had announced at the beginning of the birth centenary year of Ga Di Madgulkar that the place for Smarak (a monument) has been identified after inspection of various places in Pune. The place finalised is a plot in Mahatma society in Kothrud and the mayor had assured that work would begin this year. Despite this being announced two months ago, according to the Madgulkar family the general body is yet to sanction this monument thus leaving the idea only on paper.

“We have been following it up with the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) ever since Mayor announced it during the beginning of the birth centenary programme,” said Sumitra Madgulkar, grandson and also the trustee of the Ga Di Ma Sahitya Kala Academy. ‘We are not looking at a statue or monument per say but a proper place where a place where a person could get to know more about Madgulkar’s work and his contribution. He has contributed to 25 Hindi films, 157 Marathi films and has written 2000 songs. He has 37 books written in Marathi literature including novels and short stories besides the famous Geet Ramayan.

Publishing Translated Work

On 14 December, the death anniversary of GD Madgulkar, the Madgulkar family is making an effort to reach out to the literary world by publishing his very first translated work in English.

The book called select short stories of GD Madgulkar will be released by Aruna Dhere, president, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. This book has 14 short stories personally selected and translated from Marathi into English by Vinaya Bapat, ex-lecturer in SNDT college of arts and commerce. The book is being published by Ga Di Ma Sahitya Kala Akademi.

“We have a treasure of excellent literature in Marathi which we must share with the people who cannot read Marathi, in Indian and abroad. Even for the younger generation, who are trained in English medium schools, and therefore, are more comfortable reading books in English, it will provide a glimpse of their rich cultural and literary heritage.” said Bapat

BALGANDHARVA RANG MANDIR RENOVATION: ARTISTES BAT FOR TRANSPARENCY, OPEN TALK

The Pune municipal corporation is planning to redevelop the Bal Gandharva Rangmandir and the artistes and playwrights are disappointed with the authorities not being transparent with their plans for the age-old theatre.

Development on cards for the 60-year-old Balgandharva Rang Mandir auditorium (Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Satish Alekar, playwright-actor and director, questioned the very logic of redevelopment of the 60-year-old theatre which has historical importance. “What is the urgent need to redevelop a theatre which is already working? The civic body should be concentrating on the maintenance of the auditorium premises, instead. There are several other theatres which need to be completed. PMC should do that instead of demolishing an already standing theatre. No plan with regard to redevelopment has been shared with the artistes community. Playwrights who have architectural skills like Makrand Sathe and Amol Palekar can help in creating a workable design but they have not approached us? The theatres built in recent times like the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi auditorium and Nilu Phule auditorium are lying vacant and unused.The local administration should focus on maintaining such theatres,” he said.

Actor Amol Palekar is not happy about this decision either. “I hear that the civic body is going to demolish the building and redevelop. This is not acceptable as the place is of historical importance. Tremendous efforts have gone into developing the auditorium. Doyens like like P L Deshpande have worked for it. The redevelopment of Ravindra Natya Mandir, a popular theatre in Mumbai did little good for the theatre. Plays are no more performed there. It is being used for government functions and other non-theatre activities. If that is the model, we are talking about here, we have to strongly object to that. There has to be transparency. What is the plan and vision? How much will theatre benefit from it?”

Actor Anand Ingole feels that if the idea was to Bal Gandharva as a state-of-the art theatre complex with mini auditoriums for smaller audience set ups with stage for new theatrical works with a cafeteria and library dedicated to theatre, then it is welcome move. “The whole premises should be for theatre and about theatre and and they should speak to us too before going public and asking for proposals,” he said.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 16:30 IST