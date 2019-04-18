DGP promises manpower and vehicles to Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, post elections

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, state director general of police (DGP) assured Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner that the human resource deficit will be filled up, post elections.

Jaiswal was addressing media persons on the sidelines of his visit to Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissionerate, on Tuesday, where he learnt about the problems faced, during a review meeting of all officials.

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation, (PCMC) police commissionerate, currently has a strength of 2,000 personnel, although the requirement states 7,000 personnel. According to 2011 census, PCMC had a population of 1.72 million which is estimated to have grown to 2.08 million till today. The new police commissionerate entered its designated space in Premlok park, Chinchwad, after spending four months at a borrowed space in AutoCluster.

RK Padmanabhan, police commissioner, PCMC, has been taking a series of proactive measures aimed at providing relief to the area residents. His “open door” policy, wherein complainants come directly to the commissioner with their grievances, has been widely appreciated by citizens at large. Despite this, poor man power and less number of vehicles have proved to be a major hindrance in policing the industrial township of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The new commissionerate needs a state of the art control room, crime branch and administration offices. Besides, the commissionerate also needs to have a headquarter for itself.

