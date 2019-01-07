Due to short circuit MSRTC bus gutted in fire on Pune-Mumbai road

A Shivshahi bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was gutted in the fire at Kasarwadi early in the morning of Sunday. No casualties were reported in the fire incident which was hired by the public utility on contract basis.

MSRTC Pune divisional controller Yamini Joshi said that the bus is owned by Prasanna Purple on a contract. “The bus halted at Kasarwadi during Saturday night when it was on its way to Shivajinagar depot to take passengers for Shrirampur in Ahmednagar. According to prima facie evidence, the bus was gutted in a fire because of a short circuit. We will know the exact reason only after investigation.” The incident will be investigated properly, added Joshi.

According to MSRTC department, the Shivshahi bus was assigned to Shrirampur from Shivajinagar depot. When the bus reached Kasarwadi, driver Pappu Awahd came to know that, smoke is coming out from the bus. Suddenly he parked the bus along the roadside of old Pune-Mumbai highway, and immediately called the fire brigade department.

After receiving the call fire brigade department along with two fire vehicles reached to the spot and doused the blaze.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 14:51 IST