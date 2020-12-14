e-paper
Education dept non-conclusive over stopping of online classes

pune Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 20:49 IST
Namrata Devikar
Namrata Devikar
         

The education department has taken a non-conclusive stand on shutting down of online classes even as private schools have decided to protest against the non-payment of fees by parents by shutting down all online classes for three days.

Vishal Solanki, state education commissioner, said, “I cannot comment as the matter is subjudice, but we need to maintain a proper balance during this crucial time. Schools should try to understand the parents’ conditions as many of them have lost their jobs, are facing losses in business, and schools should not force them to pay fees. Also, none of the students should be stopped from attending the online classes due to any reason. At the same time, parents should understand the situation of the school administration, they need to give salaries to their staff and maintain the school premises. So, all need to be more sensitive.”

Dattatreya Jagtap, director of secondary and higher secondary education, said that we request the parents and schools to understand each other’s situation.

“As this is a complicated matter, we urge parents to understand that schools also need to manage their expenses. But schools should also understand the problems faced by the parents. These are unprecedented times, and we should help each other out,” said Jagtap.

