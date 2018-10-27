Electricity overload at boys’ hostel of Savitribai Phule Pune University causes fire, none hurt

The electrical panel in the first floor of the boys’ hostel 3 that houses 250 students at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) caught fire due to electricity circuit overload on Friday morning. The resident students at boys hostel 3, did all in their capacity to extinguish the fire.

Asked if the students had prior training in fire management,TD Nikam, chief rector of the SPPU hostels, said,“No, the students do not have training, however they acted on their own and did their best to douse the fire using the fire extinguisher. Their presence of mind prevented the fire from spreading. After the fire was put out, the students immediately informed us. But, to eliminate possibility of such events in the future, we will begin a thorough check of all the hostels. Also, we are planning to introduce fire training for all our hostel students.”

According to Nikam, the fire was caused due to electricity overload.“ Due to overload, few electrical wires caught fire. That affected the electricity supply in other floors as well. The work for setting the electrical connections right is underway.”

Gents hostel 3 has 74 rooms and 250 students are residing there. One of the residing students, requesting anonymity said,“ Many fire safety devices are lying there just for the sake of it. For instance, some of the extinguishers have not been refilled. The administration needs to conduct regular checks and maintain them.”

First Published: Oct 27, 2018 16:40 IST