Expanding Pune: Why PMC is neglecting voice of Kharadi residents

Kharadi Housing Society Welfare Association has been working towards increasing awareness about issues that mar the suburbia for the past two and a half years. It has also organised various programmes aimed at making residents aware of their municipal rights and is a prominent vocal platform for residents of Kharadi. Nitin Memane, the chairman of the association, is the brain behind the initiative. Excerpts from his interview with Nadeem Inamdar.

What the major activities of the association?

The association has been established to address Kharadi residents’ civic issues and make the area a place where residents can have a high quality of living. We want to increase communication and interaction between the residents of hosing societies / condominiums. The objective is to develop, promote, assist, protect and safeguard the interest of area residents through democratic and lawful means. We undertake many social welfare activities and also conduct awareness programmes on civic issues, run charitable dispensaries, a blood donation centre, a health camp, a health-related awareness camp and try to pen out initiatives to prevent pollution. We also help needy members, both monetarily and by offering a ‘mental support’.

What are the major challenges the organisation faces?

The major challenge that we face is the corporation politics that ensues as the National Congress Party is dominating in Kharadi and the Bharatiya Janata Party is heading the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), leading to conflict of interests and lack of funds for the area. The cosmopolitan population’s voice is being neglected and ignored by the PMC as they are not a major vote bank. The PMC works at its own lethargic pace and have to be pursued continuously. the number of amenities like water, roads, gardens and playgrounds are inversely proportional to property tax collection. However, residents are still optimistic of the fact that PMC will deliver when pursued.

What are the immediate concerns of Kharadi residents?

Increasing the duration of water supply from half an hour to at least four hours is the need of the hour. if this mechanism is implemented, housing societies will benefit as they will have access to good water. Supply of free water tankers to all individual societies depending upon the number of residents is also a necessity as water scarcity is rampant in the area. PMC should ensure that water suppliers do not charge exorbitant prices for supplying water.