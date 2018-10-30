Fadnavis-led government neglecting drought situation in state, says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Monday expressed unhappiness over Maharashtra government’s inactiveness to handle the drought situation in state and blamed chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for negligence.

NCP’s women wing organised a public rally, ‘savidhan bachao’ (save the Constitution) at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, at Swargate on Monday. Workers from Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur were present during the rally. The opposition parties, intellectuals and social activists in the state have launched the rally against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the centre and in the state.

While addressing the rally, Pawar said, “Drought situation is very bad in Maharashtra as there was less rainfall and it affects everyone but mainly women suffer more.”

“Recently I read chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statement that the state government will not establish cattle sheds in the state, which is a wrong decision. When Congress and NCP were ruling in the state, we took positive steps to help the drought affected people. The state government erected cattle sheds in the state and saved lakhs of animals,” said Pawar.

Also, Pawar alleged that BJP government is not ready to help the students who are coming to the city from drought affected areas. “They should provide help to students who are from drought affected areas, but the ruling party does not have time,” he added.

BJP has no faith in judiciary: Pawar

NCP leader Sharad Pawar attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President Amit Shah over the recent CBI feud. He said, “The prime central bureau of investigation is an independent organisation but as CBI officers were not adhering to them, they were ousted.” Even the person who was appointed as CBI head, inquiries are going against that officer, he added.

“BJP president Amit Shah did not have respect for the decision given by Supreme Court on the Sabarimala Temple case which allowed women to enter the temple. But Shah expressed unhappiness over the decision. This shows that the BJP does not have respect for the judiciary and denies the principal of equality,” Pawar said. He said his party is part of the ruling party in Kerala and they are planning to execute court’s decision.

First Published: Oct 30, 2018 14:48 IST