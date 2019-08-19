Financial feud turns ugly: Acid attack on duo in Pune

pune

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 17:08 IST

The Swargate police have arrested a person for throwing acid at a father-son duo in Salisbury park on Saturday night. The accused was enraged over the father-son duo after they refused to return Rs 50,000 they had borrowed from him in February this year.

The victims Vishnu Goykar (22) and his father Bhagwat Goykar ( 50), residents of Saivishwa society in Ambegaon had taken a loan of Rs 50,000 from Prashant Nagnath Dhawale (32), a resident of Poornima park society in Salisbury Park, in February.

According to police, Dhawale had sent at least 250 messages to the duo to get back the money. After repeated failed attempts Dhawale went to the residence of the complainant in Ambegaon, on Thursday and asked them to return the money, but they refused. So Dhawale pasted a defamatory pamphlet at the residence of the victims on Thursday stating they are thieves and people must avoid financial dealings with them.

When the duo victim got to know that Dhawale was involved in the act they went to his residence on Saturday seeking an explanation.

Police inspector Ashok Kadam, incharge, Swargate police station, said, “Dhawale did not open the safety door and rebuked and abused them. After heated arguments, Dhawale went inside the house and got a bottle of acid and threw on the duo in a fit of range at 9.45 on Saturday. Bhagwat receives serious injuries on the face, while Vishnu receives minor injuries. They are rushed to a nearby hospital.”

The accused is arrested by the Swargate police within two hours of the incident and booked under Sections 326 A (acid throwing ), 501 (printing or engraving matter known to be defamatory ),504, 506 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace ) of Indian Penal code (IPC).

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 17:06 IST