FIRs against 300 in Pune for driving on wrong side of the road

Taking strong disciplinary actions against those who drive on the wrong side of the road, the city traffic police department has filed first information reports (FIR’s) against at least 300 residents.

Pankaj Deshmukh, traffic deputy commissioner of police said, “It is mandatory for all the citizens to follow the traffic rules and regulations. However, the law takes its own actions against the offenders in such cases.”

“We have so far filed 300 FIRs in this matter and the drive will continue in future as well,” added Deshmukh.

The FIRs have been registered under Section 279 of the Indian Penal code.

Section 279 defines punishment for rash driving, along with a prison term of maximum six months or a fine of Rs 1,000 or both upon conviction.

The initiative of carrying out this drive was handled by the commissioner of police K Venkatesham. He issued instructions to the traffic division of Pune police headed by Deshmukh.

In order to reduce the number of fatalities and reduce congestion on the roads, the initiative has been launched by the police.

Meanwhile, in May, 17 deaths were recorded due to accidents on city roads, out of which five were pedestrians, 11 helmet-less-two wheeler riders and one rider was wearing a helmet.

A traffic police on condition of anonymity said, “Vehicles driving on the no entry lane or on the wrong side of the road often leads to severe accidents.”

“These fatal or minor accidents are a result of human error and not natural occurrences. However, people fail to abide by the basic laws and unfortunately we have to enforce these rules,” he said.

“People must abide by these traffic laws to avoid any actions against them,” said Deshmukh.

Cops distribute 2,000 vouchers to residents for abiding by traffic laws

As a part of a unique scheme ‘Aabhaar’, the city traffic department has distributed 2,000 vouchers to the residents who have followed all the traffic rules.

Under this unique initiative undertaken by the Pune traffic department, Rs 100 vouchers are being given to law-abiding citizens. These vouchers can be redeemed at select malls and restaurants in the city.

Pankaj Deshmukh, traffic deputy commissioner of police (DCP), said, “The idea behind this scheme is to reward citizens of Pune who have nil traffic violations against their vehicle number.”

“The intent is to reward law-abiding citizens. This will encourage them to abide by traffic rules and regulations and encourage others as well,” said Deshmukh.

So far we have given at least 2,000 vouchers to the citizens and the drive will continue further as well, informed Deshmukh.

“These vouchers can be redeemed by the citizens only at the participating establishments,” he added.

A total of 69 establishments such as McDonald’s, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, hotel Shreyas, Champion Sports, Big Bazaar, hotel Tiranaga, hotel Abhishek Veg among others. have willingly participated in the scheme.

Explaining the process of giving these vouchers Deshmukh said, “Vehicle drivers will be checked for traffic violations against their vehicle number in nakabandi conducted across Pune city by the traffic branch, Pune city.”

“The policemen at nakabandi will scan the vehicle registration number for pending e-challans. If there is no offence found, the vehicle owner will be rewarded with the vouchers,” he added.

‘Abhaar’ scheme

Residents who are found following traffic rules and regulations will get Rs 100 voucher from the traffic police

What details will the traffic police check

Vehicle drivers will be checked for traffic violations against their vehicle number in nakabandi conducted across Pune city by the traffic branch

The policemen at nakabandi will scan the vehicle registration number of pending e-challans

Area where the scheme is applicable

Pune city police commissionerate limits.

Terms and conditions

This scheme is applicable only for citizens in Pune city who’s two-wheelers or four-wheelers is/are registered in Maharashtra.

This scheme is applicable to the owner of the vehicle whose phone number has been registered with the authority.

Communication and redemption of voucher

The coupon code will be communicated to the citizen via SMS and can be redeemed only once within 30 days of issue

More details visit

http://www.aabhaar.punepolice.gov.in/

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 16:30 IST