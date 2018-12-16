Five booked from Donje village in Pune for driving local school principal to suicide

Pune: The police have booked five persons from Donje village in Pune for allegedly driving the principal of a local private secondary school to commit suicide.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kavre, 49, a resident of Wadgaon Khurd area of Pune.

The five accused have been identified as Navnth Parne, Pooja Parne, Balasaheb Parne, Ruhi Kumbhar and Suvarna Chavan, according to assistant police inspector (API) Jyoti Gadkari of Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case.

The school, run by private trust Agashe Education Society, is registered with the Maharashtra state board as Vidhyaniketan Madhyamil Vidyalaya (Vidhyaniketan secondary school) and located in Donje.

According to the complaint filed by the wife of the deceased, the accused allegedly abused the principal on the school campus on September 24 this year and the latter committed suicide by jumping into a nearby canal on September 26. All the accused are on a run. The deceased’s wife suffered asthma attacks triggered by the shock caused from the incident and she decided to file a complaint on December 14. Police had initially recorded the case as an accidental death report at Sinhagad road police station.

Meanwhile, talking about the incident of a few students of the school being reprimanded by the principal in the past, police said none of the accused are related to any student of the school.

A case under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered against the five at Sinhagad road police station.

