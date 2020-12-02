Four booked for misbehaving with woman constable in Sahakarnagar

pune

Dec 02, 2020

Four persons have been booked by the Sahakarnagar police for abusing and threatening a woman police head constable on duty near Padmavati temple on December 1.

The woman constable was returning to the police station after getting medical treatment organised for another colleague, when the main accused grazed past them on a speeding bike. The woman constable objected to his rash and negligent driving and asked him go slow as a precaution. Later, he called his associate and together they abused her and prevented her from discharging her official duty, the complaint stated.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 341 (wrongful restraint) , 332 (voluntary hut), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against the accused.

No arrests have been made so far.

Assitant police inspector (API) SP Patil, who is the investigating officer in the case, said that the woman constable was abused and harassed through unlawful assembly by the accused. A case has been lodged and the accused will be arrested soon.