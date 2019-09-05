Four-day heavy rain warning for Pune district

pune

PUNE On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for Mumbai, Thane, Pune district, Satara and Kolhapur for the next four days.

IMD warned of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” (up to 124mm) for the next 48-72 hours for pockets of the state, including the above cited places.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD Pune, said, “Strong westerlies from the Arabia sea bringing more moisture leads to heavy downpours over Konkan, Goa and parts of Madhya (central) Maharashtra.”

Kashyapi further added that the monsoon is tilted southwards as compared to its normal position,which leads to good rainfall over the state.

Till date Maharashtra has recorded 1053.8 mm of rainfall, against 857.1 mm, which is its normal average.

Trains cancelled on Thursday

Due to heavy rain in the Lonavla ghat section on Wednesday, all intercity trains between Pune and Mumbai, besides some long-distance express trains have been cancelled on Thursday by the central railways. It is going to adversely affect passengers travelling between the two cities for the ongoing Ganeshotsav.

While train services between Nashik and Mumbai have been partially affected following heavy rain in Mumbai, all trains going to Mumbai have either been delayed or short terminated.

Trains cancelled

11007 CSMT-Pune Deccan express

11010 Pune-CSMT Sinhgad express

12124 Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen express

12126 Pune-CSMT Pragati express

12127 CSMT-Pune Intercity express

Heavy rains lash Pune, western Maharashtra; rivers swell as dam discharge begins

After a gap of two weeks, heavy rain returned to the city and district, raising water levels of the Mula, Mutha and Pavana rivers. The heavy inflow of water forced dam authorities to discharge water from Khadakwasla - 31,449 cusecs ((cubic feet per second) at 5 pm on Wednesday, prompting bridges in some parts of the city to go under water.

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in some parts of western Maharashtra, district administration has been put on high alert.

“IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for the next three days. We are on alert mode. While the discharge in the evening from Khadakwasla is 30,000+ cusecs, there is no reason to worry,” said district collector Naval Kishore Ram.

According to the district administration, water discharge may be increased post midnight, if rains continue in western parts of the district.

Currently, water stock in three dams that supply water to Pune city – Khadakwasla, Warasgaon and Panshet - is at 100 per cent, while Temghar has 87.19 per cent of its stock of water.

Administration has alerted those residing near the river banks as the discharge is likely to be increased.

Heavy midnight showers led to waterlogging and traffic chaos in some parts of the city in the morning.

Office-goers faced a delay reaching as most streets in peth areas faced traffic chaos due to riverside roads going under water following discharge from the dams.

Western Maha feels the force of rain fury

Shivajinagar received 17 mm of rainfall till Wednesday 5pm, while Lohegaon recorded 18 mm during the same period.

Meanwhile, parts of western Maharashtra, including Mahabaleshwar, Satara and Kolhapur, also received heavy rains in the past 24 hours, forcing authorities to release 73,063 cusecs water from the Koyna dam till 7 pm on Wednesday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday Santacruz recorded 214 mm - the highest rainfall in the state, followed by 112 mm at Alibaug.

Tourist destination Mahabaleshwar received 217.1 mm of rainfall in the past 36 hours, till 5.30 pm on Wednesday evening.

Along with that, hilly areas in western Maharashtra recorded the following amounts of rain as of Wednesday, 7pm: Dongarwadi 250 mm, Khopoli 230 mm, Lonavla (Tata station) 220mm.

Also, Tamhini recorded 210 mm, Bhira 190mm, Shirgaon 170mm, Valvan 170mm, and Koyna 130 mm, on Wednesday till 7pm.

