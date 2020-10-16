Four house break-ins in Kondhwa Khurd area in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 16:20 IST

Four houses in a locality of Kondhwa Khurd were broken into by thieves on Tuesday morning.

Two of the four houses are located in Halima Apartment building in Kondhwa Khurd area while one each among the two others is located in Primary Society and Disha Residency. Three of the four houses are on the first floor while one is on the second floor, said police.

The houses were locked between 9:30 am and 6:30 pm when the theft was committed, according to the police.

Gold and silver belongings collectively worth Rs 2,38,00 were stolen from the four houses after each of their main doors locks were broken with brute force, according to the complaint.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Zakaria Shaikh (38), a resident of one of the four houses.

A case under Sections 454, 457, and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station. Police sub-inspector Chaitrali Gapat of Kondhwa police station is investigating the case.