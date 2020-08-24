e-paper
Aug 24, 2020-Monday
Ganesh mandals look at ways to bring festivities home for Punekars

Ganesh mandals look at ways to bring festivities home for Punekars

pune Updated: Aug 24, 2020 21:43 IST
Shrutika Ratnaparkhi
Shrutika Ratnaparkhi
Hindustantimes
         

Ganeshotsav is different this year, not only because of the restrictions in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, but also in the way people are celebrating the festival. Ganesh mandals are taking new steps to bring the festival and the traditions directly to the citizen’s homes. Some mandals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have started streaming cultural performances live to avoid crowding of devotees at the temples. Another mandal in the peth areas has made arrangements for priest to stay indoors to avoid public contact and many others are involved in social work.

Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Mandal, one of the oldest mandals in Pune, is conducting an online cultural programme on its official website. Sanjeev Javale, president of Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Mandal, Pune, said, “In the online programme we interview various eminent celebrities and public figures including, actors like Pravin Tarde; mayor of Pune Murlidhar Mohol and even the additional commissioner of Pune police. Moreover, we streamed performances of tabla and flute artists, Pandit Vijay Ghate and Hariprasad Chaurasia and also singer Rahul Deshpande. After the evening rituals and the aarti, we stream the cultural program on our website.”

The Babu Genu Mandal, among the most popular and loved Ganesh mandals in the city, has provided accommodation to the priests at the temple premises itself. Nilap Marne, secretary of Babu Genu Mandal stated, “This year, we have provided accommodation to the priests of the temple along with food as well as basic facilities. The purpose of this initiative is to ensure 100% safety of the priests as well as the staff working for the Ganesh mandal.”

The Shinde Aali Mandal organised a blood donation camp during the pandemic and is also distributing food to the needy. Rohit Mohol, president of the Shinde Aali Mandal, said, “We understand there is a huge requirement for blood in the hospitals of Pune and hence, we organised a blood donation camp and collected 72 bottles of blood. We are even distributing food keeping in mind the social distancing norms.”

