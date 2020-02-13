German Bakery blast - 10 years on:  No terror can tear me, say survivors and residents

pune

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 17:15 IST

A few of those survivors spoke to Hindustan Times and shared the story of how a regular Saturday evening changed their lives forever.

“I am permanently disabled, but that has not stopped me from trying new things in life. I run an NGO, Peace Association, and am a motivational speaker visiting schools and colleges talking about the life-turning events which one should face stoically. I have had 300 non-surgical treatment procedures and seven major surgeries, yet I have managed to travel to Leh and Ladhak, and paraglided. No terror can tear me, is the motto that keeps me alive.”

Amprapali Chavan, blast survivor, Suffered 54 per cent burns; one leg amputated

“Even if it is 10 years ago, it is etched in my mind. When I reached outside the bakery, part of it was gone, and the entire road in front was filled with bodies, some moving, some still. We immediately transported as many as we could to the nearby Budhrani and Jehangir hospitals. German Bakery has a new identity, but it is not the same as the earlier one.”

Vikrant Billare, resident of lane number 4, Koregaon Park, One of the first responders to the scene when the blast took place

I was in college in Mumbai and was visiting my brother and father for the weekend. Vikas told me he’s meeting a friend at the bakery. That’s how it was referred to, the bakery. Vikas left home. Soon after, we heard something loud. We live on Mangaldas road, close to Koregaon Park. A friend called and said something had happened at the bakery. That’s when I froze. I hung up and immediately tried calling Vikas. My friend picked me up and we headed on bike towards the bakery. There was a huge jam - people on foot and on vehicles. Lots of ambulances and cops. The cops told us it was a bomb blast.

At Jehangir hospital we found Vikas in the ICU. Vikas slipped into a coma fought for his life for a week, after which he breathed his last on February 21, 2010.

The family received Rs 5 lakh as compensation from the Government of Maharashtra.

Preeti Tulsiani , Her older brother Vikas Tulsiani died in the blast

“I left German Bakery minutes before the actual blast took place. I was then at a nearby shop and heard the blast. I ran towards the sound and what I saw was horror... which is why I don’t want to talk about it. it will always be a traumatic experience.

Survivor requesting anonymity