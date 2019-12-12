Gold worth Rs 41 lakh seized from passenger at Lohegaon airport 

pune

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 21:41 IST

The officials of the custom’s department at Lohegaon airport on Thursday, seized 1,069.86 grammes of gold worth Rs 41.08 lakh from a passenger on his arrival from Dubai.

The passenger has been identified as Nawaz Shamshuddin Pawle, a native of Mumbra, Thane, said officials.

According to officials, Pawle arrived at the Pune International airport on December 7 at 4.15 am. He was travelling from Dubai via SpiceJet flight number SG-52.

Vaishali Patange, joint commissioner of customs said, “The concealed gold was recovered during the physical verification of the car air compressor machine carried by Pawle in his checked-in baggage. The gold was designed to be part the car air compressor machine and was recovered by the officers by dismantling the said compressor.”

The gold has been seized by customs officers on reasonable belief that it was smuggled in India. Accordingly, the passenger has been arrested, added Patange.

The customs team was led by deputy commissioner Motilal Shete of Pune Customs.