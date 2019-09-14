‘Heroes’, who make green corridors possible in Pune, felicitated

pune

Sep 14, 2019

Completion of the 100th green corridor in the city on September 7 is proof that police, airport authorities and other stakeholders involved believe in giving their 100 per cent to save the lives of citizens. These are the real heroes who work behind the scenes, said Arati Gokhale, co-ordinator for zonal transplant coordination committee (ZTCC).

She was speaking at an event in the city on Saturday where Ruby Hall Clinic, which houses a multi-organ transplant centre, felicitated police, airport authorities and other stakeholders involved in the setting up of green corridors.

K Venkatesham, commissioner of police, Pune, said, “As part of the police force, it has always been our duty to care for the lives of our fellow countrymen. We are honoured to play our role in the creation of green corridors and it has only been possible with the support and cooperation which we have received.”

Sarang Awad, ex-deputy commissioner of police (DCP), traffic, recalled his first green corridor experience and said, “In 2015, it was the first time that we were transporting a heart from Jehangir Hospital to Mumbai and I was personally in the pilot vehicle to make sure we made it in 90 minutes. It was after that experience that we set up a standard operating procedure to research various routes that could be used for the green corridor and so far it has worked perfectly.”

Dr Sanjay Pathare, medical services director, Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “In India, every day at least 15 patients die while waiting for an organ and every 10 minutes a new name is added to the waiting list.”

“With organ donation rate standing at 0.8 per million of the population, the country is struggling with an acute shortage of organs for transplantation and these numbers highlight the yawning gap between the number of organs required and the organs available for transplantation,” said Dr Pathare.

“However, recent years have seen aggressive efforts being taken to bridge the gap with increased awareness programmes, family counselling and even the use of green corridors,” he said.

Other dignitaries present at the event included, Sanjay Dularey, joint general manager operations, Pune airport; GG Bhargav, assistant commandant, central industrial security force (CISF), Pune airport; Dr FF Wadia, chairman, zonal transplant coordination committee; Dr Purvez Grant, managing trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic; Bomi Bhote, chief executive officer, Ruby Hall Clinic among others.

Sep 14, 2019