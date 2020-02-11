e-paper
Hot oil spills over man as car rams into food handcart in Nigdi

Hot oil spills over man as car rams into food handcart in Nigdi

pune Updated: Feb 11, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
A man in Nigdi suffered burn injuries after a car rammed into his handcart, causing hot oil to spill on him on Tuesday afternoon.

The car driver fled from the accident spot, leaving the injured, identified as Munna, writhing in pain and his handcart damaged, said head constable, Rahul Jagtap of the Nigdi police station who responded to the incident.

According to the police, the incident happened along the Camp Education road in Nigdi. The injured sold ‘wada pav’ on his handcart.

“The students who were around the cart, called us and we rushed to the spot immediately. However, the driver had fled before we reached. We tried to follow the car, but lost trail. We have informed the control room and are looking for the car and the driver.The car in question is a white Swift Dzire,” said head constable Jagtap.

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital, said police.

