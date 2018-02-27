Islamic Shariat meet to be held in Pune on March 10

Aiming to unitedly raise a voice against government’s interference in Muslim personal laws, the Kul Jamaat –e-Tanzeem, an umbrella body of all the Muslim organisations in Pune City, has organised the mammoth conference entitled Tahafuz –e-Shariat conference which is likely to be attended by over a lakh Muslims from the city and the district. It will reportedly be one of the biggest ever Tahafuz –e-Shariat (preservation of Islamic Shariat) conference and has been scheduled to be held on March 10 at Azam Campus. A women’s march cum rally has also been organised in the afternoon, while the conference will start in the evening.

The conference will be addressed by leading Islamic scholars from the country where prominent speakers will be All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen supremo and member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi and Islamic scholar and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) spokesperson Maulana Sajjad Nomani.

Owaisi, along with all the religious scholars, has been holding multiple meetings under the aegis of the conference theme to protest against the government’s interference in Muslim personal laws.

The Muslim scholars, political leaders and intellectuals, have been vociferously demanding protecting the religious rights of the Muslims guaranteed under Article 25 of the constitution under the conference campaign. MIM Aurangabad central MLA Imtiaz Jaleel said the conference will he held at Azam Campus in Pune Camp and will be addressed by top religious leaders of the Muslim community, including the party president.

Jaleel said, "No government or court has the right to change or abrogate the Muslim personal law. We will send a strong message to the government that Muslims will not tolerate any change in the Islamic Shariat. Communal forces are trying to interfere with the rights guaranteed to the Muslim community by the constitution of the country. The conference aims at unitedly raising voice against such fascist and communal moves of the government.”

Conference convenor Zahid Bhai said that preparations were underway to make the conference a grand success. “The conference is based on the theme of how the communal forces in the government were interfering with Muslim personal law. Some of the leading intellectuals and Islamic scholars will guide the devout. All the Muslim organisations from all the sects are participating and have backed the initiative,” he said.

According to Zahid Bhai, Muslim organisations, like Jamiat –e- Ulema –e- Hind, Wahdat –e-- Islami, Maharashtra Action Committee, Jamaat -E -Islami, Ahle Sunnat wal Jamaat, Ahle Hadees and Shia Jamaat and all the other Muslim jamaats will be participating in the conference.