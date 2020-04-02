Judge passes sentence on 3 violating lockdown: jail or Rs 500 fine

pune

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:27 IST

A court in Baramati has sentenced three persons to three-day imprisonment, or a fine of Rs 500, after they were found guilty of violating the lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Judge J J Bachulkar, on Wednesday, ordered that the accused - Afzal Attar (39), Chandrakumar Shah (38) and Akshay Shah (32) - serve three-day imprisonment or pay a fine of Rs 500 each.

“The three accused were booked under IPC Section 188 after they were found roaming in Baramati city of Pune district without any reason, thus violating the lockdown and orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC,” Baramati’s deputy superintendent of police Narayan Shirgaonkar said.

This is, perhaps, the first case of conviction for violating the lockdown order, Shirgaonkar said.

“Though the punishment is mild in nature, it will impact their ability to obtain a passport and other licenses in future,” he said.

In rural parts of Pune, the district police have so far booked at least 250 people for breaking the rules during the lockdown. “The conviction will send a stern message among people who are still not adhering to the orders and venturing out on the road unnecessarily,” said Shirgaonkar.