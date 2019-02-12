Kakade meets Ajit Pawar, hints of quitting BJP

Sanjay Kakade, member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) associate member met Ajit Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday, hinting that he may be on his way out of the BJP.

Kakade, who is aspiring to contest the Lok Sabha polls, is exploring the possibility to get a ticket from the Congress, which is in alliance with the NCP, after the BJP made it clear that he will not get an opportunity to contest polls from the party. In the Congress-NCP seat sharing formula, the Pune Lok Sabha seat is traditionally with the Congress.

“I have been saying this since the last six months that I will contest the Lok Sabha polls. Today’s meeting was in this regard only,” said Kakade. The MP, while taking a potshot at the BJP, said that he may have to look for “another house”, if he is not considered for the Lok Sabha polls.

“I still consider chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as my brother. I will take a call (of quitting the BJP) after meeting him. In any case, I am a Rajya Sabha MP till 2020,” said Kakade. The MP also accused Girish Bapat, city BJP leader, and Raosaheb Danve, state unit chief, of opposing his candidature. “It seems that the two leaders have given negative feedback to chief minister about me,” he said.

Ajit Pawar, NCP leader, said that Kakade came to meet him to see if he can get support of the Congress and the NCP. “I told him that this time, we have decided to support whoever gets the ticket,” said Pawar. During the meeting, Pawar also advised Kakade not to contest polls as an independent, given difficulties involved in getting elected.

Recently, Kakade also met Sharad Pawar, NCP chief, and Ashok Chavan, Congress Maharashtra head. Chavan, however, had ruled out the possibility of giving a ticket to Kakade. “Kakade is not a member of the Congress,” Chavan had said.

