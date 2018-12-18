Kalyani group vice-president dies in a hit-and-run case in Pune 

The vice-president of Kalyani Carpenter Steel, a subsidiary of the Kalyani group, died in accident when he was taking a morning walk along with his pet in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday morning. A speeding car fatally knocked down Govind Jadhav, 60, at a lane near the TVS showroom at Mundhwa.

Inspector Anil Pathrudkar of Mundhwa police station said that Jadhav was mowed down by the driver of the Tata Safari, who sped away and fled the spot after the accident that took place at 6.30 am. While the victim came under the wheels of the speeding vehicle, his pet dog escaped with minor injuries.

The seriously injured victim was rushed to Inlaks Budhrani Hospital at Koregaon Park where doctors proclaimed him brought dead.

“We recovered the registration number plate (MH 04 FF2677) of the four-wheeler from the accident spot. We verified the name and address of the vehicle’s owner, who has been identified as Vishal Pawar, a resident of Dombivli in Mumbai. A team has been sent to his residence to arrest him in connection with rash and negligent driving which led to Jadhav’s death,” said Pathrudkar.

Meanwhile, the investigating team found out more details of the hit-and-run vehicle passing through regional passport office road from Zagade chowk and speeding towards Keshavnagar after knocking down Jadhav from CCTV footage. The CCTV footage obtained by Mundhwa police of all the nearby chowks found the vehicle moving out of the area limits after the incident.

“We watched the footage available from CCTVs at various chowks and checked the number with the RTO authorities. We will nab the offender soon,” said Pathrudkar.

