Kanjarbhat family’s application for protection rejected by Pimpri-Chichwad police

A family belonging to the Kanjarbhat community approached the Pimpri-Chichwad police for protection from a few members of their own community. However, their application was rejected by the local police, according to senior police inspector Satish Mane, who rejected the application himself.

The family members of a bride and groom had submitted an application stating that they will not be performing the virginity test. However, people who oppose the ritual may still create a ruckus at the wedding, the applicants had submitted, according to the police. The wedding will take place in Kalewadi on Thursday evening.

“If one person asks for it, everyone else will demand it. It will set a wrong example. Hence, I have rejected the application,” said senior police inspector Mane.

Certain members of the community follow a custom of a virginity test, whereby a newly-wed woman has to prove that she was virgin prior to the marriage.

“If the family has submitted in writing that they will not perform the test, then, why do they need police protection. We never oppose any wedding, we only oppose the virginity test,” said Siddhant Indrekar, a city-based protestor and an early member of the ‘Stop the V-Ritual’ group which had kick-started the protest against the virginity tests performed by some members of the Kanjarbhat community.

On February 6, Ranjit Patil, minister of state for home affairs, Maharashtra, held a meeting with the protestors of the virginity test, along with Shiv Sena’s Neelam Gorhe and took note of the issue.

