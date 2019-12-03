e-paper
Kolh-Mum air service shut from Dec 7-27

pune Updated: Dec 03, 2019 21:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Kolhapur– Mumbai air service will remain shut from December 7 to 27 as the main runway of Mumbai airport is shut for repair work.

The service will resume from December 28, according to a statement from the TruJet airlines company, which runs service between the two cities.

The statement also said that the company will refund money to passengers who have booked flight tickets during this period.

The airline company had started the Mumbai-Kolhapur air service on September 2, 2019.

“TruJet runs a 72-seater aircraft between Mumbai and Kolhapur, five days a week. Due to the repair works being carried out at the main runway of the Mumbai airport, we have cancelled the flights from December 7-27 and will resume services from December 28. The passengers who have booked flight tickets during this period will be getting a refund,” read the statement.

Aditya Mohite, a businessman from Kolhapur said, “I have often travelled to Mumbai by TruJet airlines. Since the company started the air service, it has helped reduce the travel time of people who often commute to Mumbai. However, the airline is shutting its service for a limited period, and this will have a major impact on the passengers as it is a peak time and most commuters prefer to go on a vacation during the year-end.”

“The airlines and the Mumbai airport authority should have a solution in place rather than just closing down the services. All the passengers are extremely unhappy,” added, Mohite.

The service was initially scheduled in the afternoon slot, but, the passengers demanded that the company should run the service all throughout the week. However, the airline has shut its service when there was an increase in demand for it.

