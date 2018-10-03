Lady cop files case against man for passing lewd comments

A female traffic police constable filed a case against a 32-year-old man for passing lewd comments after she asked him to move his vehicle.

The complainant, a 50-year-old woman, was near the Indian Oil Petrol pump located along Hinjewadi-Wakad road on Monday, when the incident happened.

Sagar Nivrutti Shitole, 32, a printing press owner, was in his car (Skoda Rapid) and stopped his vehicle which blocked the road. When the policewoman asked him to move his vehicle, he asked her to mind her own business. When she said that it is her business, Shitole started abusing her and used lewd language.

He also threatened her with consequences owing to his political contacts.

A case against him under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 354 (sexual harassment) and 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of trust) of the Indian penal code (IPC) was registered against Shitole at the Wakad police station.

