Legal notice issued for strict implementation of helmet rule in Pune

Pune-based NGO Parisar, a group working towards road safety implementation in the city is also a member of the district road safety committee which issued a legal notice to various government officials on January 1, for contempt of the order of High court regarding enforcement of helmet compliance.

Sujit Pathwardhan founder of Parisar said, “We have sent a notice to the Director General of Police, Transport Commissioner of Maharashtra, Regional Transport office of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune Police Commissioners for failing to ensure the strict compliance of the provisions of the law related to motor vehicles, specifically section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.”

Ranjit Gadgil, the programme director of Parisar said, “Pune is one of the cities with very high number of two wheelers in the country, which is only increasing each year. Despite orders and recommendations by various official bodies, a survey conducted by Parisar revealed that in Pune only

28% of riders and 1.1% of pillion riders wear a helmet.”

“The court once again took note of the non-compliance of the previous order and accordingly vide order dated March 3,

2005, directed that the provisions of the Act should be strictly implemented in the entire state of Maharashtra from July 1, 2005.” said Gadgil.

