Maha ATS arrest man in Pune on suspected Khalistan terrorist links

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Monday revealed that it arrested a suspect over Khalistan terrorist links in Pune on December 2. An accomplice of the man was arrested in Punjab earlier.

The arrested man has been identified as Harpalsingh Pratapsingh Naik (42), a native of Mughalmajra, Ropar district, Punjab. He currently resides in Bellary in Karnataka.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the ATS, Pune unit, nabbed him near Hotel Garwa on the Chakan-Shikrapur road on December 2. ATS claimed to have recovered one countrymade pistol and five ‘live’ cartridges, totally worth ₹41,950 from his possession. One identity card of the L& T company was also recovered from him, the ATS had informed the court on December 3. He was remanded in police custody till December 10.

After expiry of the custody, the accused was again produced before the court which extended his custody till December 17. The ATS informed the court that they have found his links with terrorists who want to establish Khalistan (Khalistan movement is a separatist movement, which seeks to create a separate country called Khalistan in the Punjab region to serve as a homeland for Sikhs).

“He is very active on social media. He has been indoctrinating youth for terrorist activities and also inciting them. One of his accomplices has been arrested in Punjab (Sirhind police station). Further investigation is going on,” ATS said in a statement.

Initially, the FIR was registered for offences under the Indian Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act. Now, the police have added Section 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to the list.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 14:27 IST