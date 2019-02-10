Maha-Metro cites technical difficulties for underground metro corridor on Ahmednagar road

Even as guardian minister Girish Bapat has supported the idea of running the Metro underground between Gunjan Talkies and Ramwadi, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) officials said that the route will face technical difficulties and constructing an underground metro corridor will be a challenging task.

Ramnath Subramaniam, Maha-Metro executive chairman said, “ We are not against the idea of an underground metro corridor between Gunjan Talkies and Ramwadi. However, the technical difficulties and disruption of the existing infrastructure of the Ahmednagar road in executing this underground corridor cannot be neglected.”

According to Subramaniam the underground metro between Gunjan Talkies and Ramwadi will escalate the cost of the project. Not just that we will also have to completely uproot the Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) developed on Ahmednagar road for the construction of this underground corridor.

He said, “The entire project on that corridor is an elevated project. Hence, for the construction of the underground corridor, we will have to go 500 metres below the road at both the entry and exit points along with further elevation of the corridor to connect it to the remaining elevated route.” Subramaniam further added, “Although it is not impossible but the implementation of this will face a lot of technical difficulties.”

In September 2018, National Memorial Association (NMA) had rejected the Metro’s original alignment via Aga Khan Palace on Ahmednagar road on the grounds that the route falls inside a 100-metre radius of the national monument.

This prompted Maha-Metro to find alternative routes. The authority finally settled on routing the Metro behind Salim Ali bird sanctuary and through Kalyaninagar and then to Ramwadi which was opposed by the residents and thus Bapat, stressed on the idea of an underground metro route.

Sameer Nikam, member of Friends of Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary said, “If an underground metro corridor can be developed in the Kasba peth, it certainly can be executed on Ahmednagar road. The larger benefit of the underground route which will save one of the most important green belt of the city must be focused on rather than being entangled with the technical difficulties.”

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 17:12 IST