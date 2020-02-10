Maha-Metro starts construction of FOB at Sant Tukaramnagar station

pune

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 20:35 IST

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) on Monday started construction of the footover bridge (FOB) at Sant Tukaramnagar which will connect the metro station to the other side of the road for commuters.

For this, the Vallabhnagar bust stop has been shifted five metres towards Pune.

The change in the bus stop will be implemented from Tuesday and will continue for the next 30 days.

The Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) bus stops on the route will be shifted accordingly, till the construction is completed, said metro officials.

Maha-Metro on February 6 finalised four designs for the 25 metro stations in Pune which are inspired by nature, the iconic Mavla pagdi and large-scale industrial structures. All stations will have footover bridges and access for the specially-abled people. Sant Tukaramnagar station is the first to be constructed.