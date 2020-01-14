e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Pune News / Man allegedly hangs self after strangling wife in Bhosari

Man allegedly hangs self after strangling wife in Bhosari

pune Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man was found hanging while his wife was found dead in their house on Tuesday morning.

The man is suspected to have killed his wife before hanging himself, according to senior police inspector Shankar Awtade of Bhosari police station.

The two deceased have been identified as Priyanka Nilesh Deshmukh, 27, and Nilesh Ashok Deshmukh, 32, both residents of a one-room-kitchen house in Bhosari.

The husband is suspected to have strangled her with his hands before hanging himslef, according to the police.

The two have a seven-year-old daughter who was at her friend’s place since 9pm on Monday night, according to the police.

“She was spending the night at her friend’s house. When she came home in the morning, she knocked, but nobody opened the door for a long time. She asked the neighbours for help, but the neighbours first called the police and then the police officials broke the door to open it,” said senior PI Awtade.

The child is now with the elder brother of the deceased man. While the woman was working menial jobs, the man was out of work and the family was facing financial issues, according to the neighbour’s statements to the police.

“They used to fight over the financial strain on the family. We suspect that to be the reason behind the deaths,” said senior PI Awtade.

The two had been married for the past 10 years and lived on rent in the same house since the past 10 years.

The two bodies were taken to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital in Pimpri for post-mortem.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections was registered at Bhosari police station.

top news
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh writes to President, seeks mercy
2012 Delhi gang rape convict Mukesh Singh writes to President, seeks mercy
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
In a first, Bengal govt enforces Section 144 to stop BJP’s pro-CAA rallies
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties to put Australia on top
Ind vs Aus LIVE: Warner, Finch slam fifties to put Australia on top
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
‘Kohli is great, but...’: Pak legend names batsman who gives him great joy
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
Delhi Police to persuade CAA protesters to end Shaheen Bagh agitation: Sources
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
In rivalry with Toyota, Volkswagen may emerge as the biggest auto giant
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
IndiGo pilot de-rostered after complaint of abuse from passenger
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
On The Record | Davinder Singh’s arrest and how it changes how Afzal is viewed
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal RecipesIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News