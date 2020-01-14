Man allegedly hangs self after strangling wife in Bhosari

pune

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 18:09 IST

A man was found hanging while his wife was found dead in their house on Tuesday morning.

The man is suspected to have killed his wife before hanging himself, according to senior police inspector Shankar Awtade of Bhosari police station.

The two deceased have been identified as Priyanka Nilesh Deshmukh, 27, and Nilesh Ashok Deshmukh, 32, both residents of a one-room-kitchen house in Bhosari.

The husband is suspected to have strangled her with his hands before hanging himslef, according to the police.

The two have a seven-year-old daughter who was at her friend’s place since 9pm on Monday night, according to the police.

“She was spending the night at her friend’s house. When she came home in the morning, she knocked, but nobody opened the door for a long time. She asked the neighbours for help, but the neighbours first called the police and then the police officials broke the door to open it,” said senior PI Awtade.

The child is now with the elder brother of the deceased man. While the woman was working menial jobs, the man was out of work and the family was facing financial issues, according to the neighbour’s statements to the police.

“They used to fight over the financial strain on the family. We suspect that to be the reason behind the deaths,” said senior PI Awtade.

The two had been married for the past 10 years and lived on rent in the same house since the past 10 years.

The two bodies were taken to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) hospital in Pimpri for post-mortem.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections was registered at Bhosari police station.