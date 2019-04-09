Man dies after being pushed into a ditch post argument in Pune

A 60-year-old labourer sleeping on the footpath near Magarpatta Township, Hadapsar, was dragged and pushed into a five- metre deep ditch on Saturday night, dying in the assault.

The deceased has been identified as Vasant Doke (60), a resident of Wadachiwadi in Undri, while the accused has been identified as Rahul Parshuram Baravkar (32), a daily wage worker and a resident of Malwadi in Hadapsar.

According to the first information report (FIR) lodged by the deceased’s son, Vishal (34), his father was sleeping outside a wine shop in the said area when he was forcibly woken up by Baravkar.

Vasant got angry and in a fit of rage brandished his footwear in the direction of Baravkar. Baravkar, in a fit of rage, told him that he would teach him a lesson and assaulted him. He allegedly pulled him towards a five-foot deep ditch and threw him down.

Police have arrested Baravkar under charges of murder.

