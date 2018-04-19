Man found dead in Yerawada with head smashed

A 22-year-old man was killed by unidentified people in he early hours of Wednesday. The deceased man was identified as Nikhil Shrikant Kadale, a resident of Panchsheelnagar in Yerawada area of Pune.

Kadale was found lying in the pool of his blood after his head was smashed with a rock. The police found thathe had been drinking between 2 am to 6 am when the murder is suspected to have happened.

His body was found in the open ground near Yerawada Mental Asylum located close to Commerzone information technology park around 6 am on Wednesday. His body was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital for post mortem.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Yerawada police station against unidentified person. Police sub-inspector (PSI) Anil Lohar of Yerawada police station is investigating the case. "We have zeroed in on a few suspects. We will let you know when we are certain and have arrested them," said PSI Lohar.

The post-mortem took longer than usual as the hospital authorities were occupied with the post-mortem procedure of Tahir Merchant, the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict who died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at the Sassoon General Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Kadale lived with his mother and maternal family members near Panchsheel Buddha Vihar, a Buddhist temple.“He was unemployed. His mother works as a domestic help. His father died some time ago. We do not know yet how educated he was,” said PSI Lohar. The police are on the lookout for the people Kadale was drinking with on the night of his death.