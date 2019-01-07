Market watch: Pune witnesses 15 per cent hike in veggie prices

There was a rise by 15 per cent in prices of various vegetables, including brinjal, cucumber, garlic and tomatoes as compared to last week, according to the produce price list at the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) on Sunday.

On Sunday, 150 trucks of vegetables were delivered at the market, impacting their cost. The cost of tomatoes increased from Rs 120-150 per 10 kg against Rs 160-Rs 200 per 10 kg last week.

“Due to the low supply of vegetables to the APMC, the prices of vegetables slightly increased. This situation will continue for the next few weeks,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune.

The prices of cucumber increased from Rs 120 to Rs 200 per 10 kg, to Rs 160- Rs 180 per 10 kg. The prices of garlic also increased from Rs 150-Rs 200 per 10 kg to Rs 150-250 per 10 kg. While brinjal was sold at Rs 250-300 per 10 kg against Rs 220-260 per 10 kg

Meanwhile, onions were sold at a slightly decreased price as compared to last week. On Sunday, onions were sold at Rs 60 - Rs 100 per 10 kg against Rs 100 - Rs 120 per 10 kg during last week.

As many as 2,000 bags of tomatoes and 100 bags of groundnuts arrived at APMC, Pune, on Sunday. A total of five tempos of green chillies arrived from the neighbouring districts.

The prices of potatoes and green chillies were stable at Rs 70-100 per 10 kg and Rs 300-350 per10 kg, respectively.

A total of 50 trucks of potatoes and 80 bags of onions arrived in Pune from Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat on Sunday. Each truck holds between 10-12 tonnes of vegetables.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 15:00 IST