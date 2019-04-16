Maximum temperatures will rise after April 18, says India Meteorological Department

As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Pune on Monday stayed true to its numbers - a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius with rainfall in the evening - the forecast for Tuesday has been tweaked to include a possibility of hail.

“The thunderstorm and lightning forecast will be accompanied with hail in the next 36 hours for the central Maharashtra and Marathwada, apart from Pune. Rainfall with thunderstorm activity over isolated pockets of Vidarbha on April 16 is also possible,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, Pune.

From April 18, the IMD forecasts that maximum temperatures will rise again, without the relief of evening rain.

IMD Pune has also stuck with its heat wave warning for Vidharbha post April 16.

In the city on Monday, Punekars braved the intense 39 degrees Celsius during the day to enjoy strong winds and rainfall in the evening, causing a drop in temperatures. The minimum temperature in Pune on Monday was 22.5 degrees Celsius.

