Medical store employee from Pune booked for sexual harassment

A medical store employee has been booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday, for sexually harassing a colleague. The man has been identified as Sachin Chajjed, 45, a resident of Kondhwa.

Anand Pagare, assistant police inspector of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case said, “Chajjed was arrested. However, the local court bailed him in the case. Chajjed and the victim were working in the same medical store located in Bavdhan Khurd. ”

The 24-year-old victim in her complaint submitted that the incident took place between January 14 and February 22. According to the complainant, Chajjed continued to make physical contact and touched her inappropriately under the pretext of work.

A case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 16:30 IST