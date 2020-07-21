Mind matters: Counselling keep cops’ morale high during pandemic

pune

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 16:38 IST

Amid the rising numbers of police personnel testing positive for Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, the Pune police held a counselling session for some of the officials who recovered from the virus.

Three policemen have succumbed to the virus while 185 have recovered and 81 are hospitalised, according to officials.

“The initiative assumes significance since 269 staff and officers of Pune police has tested positive till now, out of which 185 have recovered while 81 are hospitalised. A total of 35 recovered policemen participated in the programme,” said Bachchan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, crime, Pune.

The session was moderated by Ashok Morale, additional commissioner of police, crime, Pune and attended by commissioner K Venkatesham, joint commissioner Ravindra Shisve, and DCP Singh.

Dr Kavita Kareer, a certified emotional intelligence consultant, counselled the policemen through video conference.

“During the session, we were told to increase the will power of those police personal currently infected with the virus. Today’s session was needed,” said a police constable, working at the police headquarter in Shivajinagar and currently deployed at the police check post at Bhopkel naka.

“I was in the hospital for 14 days and 14 days in home quarantine. Now I’m fit and fine and working. I have two friends who have recovered from the virus with whom I keep in touch. Additionally, daily I get a list of eight people from the department with whom I have to interact and boost their morale,” she said.

Another police constable from Samarth police station, said, “I live here with a roommate who is also a police official. She tested positive first on May 27. We kept in constant touch since then. That conversation is what gave me the courage to face it when I got a fever on May 31. My test result was delayed by seven days, but by then I knew the process and was not scared all because my friends were supportive.”

“Now whenever someone tests positive in my police station, I get a call from them. When they come back, I cook a sweet dish and take it for them. We are each other’s support systems,” he said.

“Our people who have recovered were called for the counselling. This initiative of Mano-Bharosa will continue. There are 30 counsellors of Jnana Prabodhini Institute who will be joining. Our 35 people will join hands with them and keep in touch with positive police personnel and conduct counselling. Right now it is for only police officials later we will include the general public as well,” said additional CP Morale.

The doctors also advised the policemen to counsel the patients in the city without prejudice and in a friendly manner, according to a statement issued by the Pune police.

Dr Anagha Lavlekar, director of Jnana Probodhini Institute of Psychology also interacted with the policemen.

Dr Mamatha Venkatesham and Dr Niharika Venkatesham were also present during the session.