Minor minerals worth Rs 104 crore illegally excavated in Pune, 7 vehicles seized and 169 cases registered after govt action

The district administration has acted against illegal excavation with “minor minerals” worth Rs 104 crore between January 2017 to March 2018 from the Pune district.During the action, Pune district administration has registered 169 cases and seized seven vehicles to check illegal excavation of minor minerals.

The district administrator has said that the administration has been continuously monitoring illegal mining activities across the city and registered 169 cases for unauthorised mining of minor minerals till March end.

Data reveals that district administration has taken serious action against 156 vehicles which were responsible for unauthorised mining of minor minerals and fined Rs 71.35 lakh out of which administration has registered FIR against seven vehicles.

Officers informed that in the area of Katraj and Ambegaon, district administration has received 43 cases of unauthorised mining of minor minerals to which Tahsildar has fined Rs 37.96 crore. As far as Haveli taluka is concerned administration has taken action against 126 persons for unauthorised mining of minor minerals and collected Rs 45 lakh in between January 2017 to March 2018. Also Tahasil office has issued order to collect heavy fine of Rs 104 crore in various cases. In five cases, the administration has ordered to mention government’s name on 7/12 extract document.

On this Tahsildar of Haveli, Prashant Pisal, said, “In the last one year, we have registered 169 cases of illegal mining of minor minerals in and around city area.Recently we have received orders of collection and we are recovering it. Eight district level vigilance teams have been constituted, which include senior district officials, and these conduct regular raids on illegal mining sites across city. We are also registering cases against those who are founding guilty in authorised mining sites. In this week, we have served three notices against the accused for illegal mining of minor minerals.”

“Illegal mining of minor minerals is reducing the forest cover and increasing deforestation. To curb this menace departments like revenue, forests and civic body have to come together to help each other while performing their duties,” told Pisal.

On this social activist Sarang Yadwadkar said, “These 169 cases for unauthorised mining proves the ineffectiveness of the district administration in ensuring a complete check on illegal excavation of minor minerals. The menace also indicates mining contractors have the backing of political leaders.”

This is a tip of the iceberg, if we will dig more we will get many more, Yadwadkar added.