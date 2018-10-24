Mission ‘Me Pu La premi’ to launch in Pune on November 8, Pu La Deshpande’s birthday

A survey conducted by Aashay Sanskrutik, a cultural organisation, across Maharashtra has brought to light the need to educate the youth about Marathi literature especially the works of author, composer, director, and playwright Purshottam Laxman (Pu La) Deshpande. Speaking to the media to announce the grand celebrations for the centenarian year of Pu La Deshpande whose birthday is celebrated on November 8, Virendra Chitrav co-founder of Aashay Sanskrutik, said that youngsters are not aware of the literary greats and their works.

Thus, with this notion in mind, this year during the inauguration of the 15th Pulostav, Mission ‘Me Pu La Premi’ will be launched. “The idea is to reach out to the youth of today with various programmes that will attract and encourage them to read Pu La’s work. We plan to hold reading sessions, replicate some of his plays and hold performances by young known actors who will bring back the glory of Pu La Deshpande’s writings,” said Chitrav.

This mission will be launched by mayor Mukta Tilak at the Balgandharva Rang Mandir, a place that was built in 1968 by PL Deshpande’s initiative. The Pulotsav festival which has been taking place for the past 14 years, will this year, celebrate the centenarian year of Pu La Deshpande from November 8, 2018 to November 9, 2018. The festival will be organised in 20 cities across India as well as in 30 cities across five continents. There are several other events planned like releasing the Pulostav global logo to kick-start the celebrations.

Organised by the Pu La Pariwar and Aashay Sanskrutik with the help of Punyabhushan Pratisthan, Maharashtra Sahitya Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Chitrapat Mahamandal, Akhil Bharatiya Natyaparishad, Cosmos Bank, Pinnacle group and Square one, Pulostav this year, will begin with renowned personalities from various fields like films, theatre, music, literature, arts, visiting Pu La’s home and paying their respects. This will be followed by an evening programme at the Balgandharva Rang Mandir.

A 75-minute documentary ‘Vakta Dashsahastreshu’ (one out of ten thousand) will also be premiered during the inauguration. “This documentary will feature Pu La’s lectures,” said Satish Jakatdar, co-founder of Aashay Sanskrutik. He added, “There will also be one more film that will be a compilation of the 14 years of Pulostav which began on Pu La’s 80th birth anniversary, the 1st year of the festival had RK Laxman and Kamala Hassan as chief guests and all these moments will be included in the film.”

